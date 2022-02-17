Stephen Bear arrested after ‘breaching bail conditions’ ahead of revenge porn trial

Stephen Bear has been arrested after breaching his bail conditions ahead of his revenge porn trial.

In January last year, the Ex on the Beach star was detained by police at Heathrow Airport over claims he shared an alleged sex tape of his ex-girlfriend online.

The 32-year-old, who had just returned from Dubai, was arrested on suspicion of disclosing private sexual images or film without consent with intent to cause distress, voyeurism, harassment and obstructing a police officer.

Bear, who has fiercely denied the accusations, spent the night in a cell – but was later released on bail.

In May, the reality star was officially charged with voyeurism, disclosing private, sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

Bear was bailed in July after pleading not guilty to the charges, but was re-arrested at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday after allegedly speaking about the case on social media.

Essex Police told The Mirror: “Stephen Bear, 32, of Bryony Close, Loughton, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on 16 February where he admitted breaching bail conditions.”

“He has been bailed to appear at court in December.”

Bear was due to stand trial on February 7, but the trial has been delayed until the end of this year.

Goss.ie has partnered with leading fertility clinic Sims IVF to host and broadcast a special panel show focused on all things fertility.

After issuing a call out for questions on social media, we put our readers questions to experts from Sims IVF and busted some common myths and misconceptions about fertility.

Discussing everything from what to expect from an AMH test, to the process of freezing your eggs and so much more, we were also joined by influencers Holly Carpenter and Thalia Heffernan who candidly discussed their own fertility journeys, and the pressure women face to start a family at a young age.

Watch the full show below: