Stephanie Davis shares update from hospital after testing positive for Covid-19

Stephanie Davis has shared an update from the hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

The former Hollyoaks star, who is asthmatic, was rushed to hospital in an ambulance on Friday after experiencing worrying symptoms.

Taking to her Instagram Stories from her hospital bed on Saturday, the actress said: “Hey everyone thanks for your messages, I’ve been feeling too s*** to reply.”

“I’ve not been well at all, I’ve just had some morphine and that’s really helped with the pain. I don’t know what’s been going on but I’ve been getting severe pains in my oesophagus and in my chest and, it’s not indigestion because I’ve not ate anything.”

“Even when I have a sip of water the pain is unreal, I don’t know what’s going on. I’m feeling very spaced out on the morphine so I’m going to go back to sleep. It’s been horrific.”

“The pain in my skin was the worst, I couldn’t touch my skin and my chest is so bad, my oxygen levels aren’t great. I’ll get seen to in a bit when the doctors come round.”

“People are all getting different side effects from what’s going on – I’m guessing the pain in my chest is all linked as I’ve only just had this, when a sip of water goes down the pain is unreal. I’ve had some fluids as I’m dehydrated – I’ll keep you all posted.”