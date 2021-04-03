Steal Her Style: Stacey Solomon stuns in pastel ombré dress perfect for summer

We love this look!

Steal Her Style: Stacey Solomon stuns in pastel ombré dress perfect for...

Stacey Solomon stunned in a pastel ombré dress for a photoshoot for her new book ‘Tap To Tidy’, which was published last month.

The Loose Women panelist looked set for summertime as she wore the gorgeous off-the-shoulder gown with her hair in curls.

Ahead of her highly anticipated collection with In The Style, launching later this month, we have found where you can get your hands on the pretty piece.

The dress is by Olivia Rubin, and the gorgeous pastel ombré design comes in a variety of styles.

The exact match is their midi dress with shirred bodice and short puff sleeve, which is available for €‌305 HERE.

The dress is available in sizes 4 to 24.

The dress is also available in a loose flowing shape style with adjustable spaghetti straps, on sale for €‌235 HERE in sizes 6 to 24.

For a lighter material for the warmer summer days, the dress is also available in the form of a silk satin cowl dress.

The flattering fit dress with adjustable spaghetti straps is available in sizes 6 to 24 for €‌380 HERE.