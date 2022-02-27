Ad
Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli wows in pink maxi dress on Dancing with the Stars

KOBPIX.
Jennifer Zamparelli stepped out in style on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Irish presenter wore a gorgeous pink, strapless maxi dress for Big Band Week, which she paired with statement earrings and a bold lip.

Celebrity stylist Fiona Fagan shared Jen’s OOTD with her Instagram followers, and revealed where you can buy her fab dress.

The draped silk dress is by Alexander McQueen, and it features a sweetheart neck and a floor-length train.

Want to steal Jen’s style? You can get the designer gown for €2,312 here.

You can also buy her jewellery from Desert Diamonds Ireland.

KOBPIX.
