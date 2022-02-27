Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli wows in pink maxi dress on Dancing with the Stars

Jennifer Zamparelli stepped out in style on tonight’s Dancing with the Stars.

The Irish presenter wore a gorgeous pink, strapless maxi dress for Big Band Week, which she paired with statement earrings and a bold lip.

Celebrity stylist Fiona Fagan shared Jen’s OOTD with her Instagram followers, and revealed where you can buy her fab dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona Fagan Stylist (@fionafaganstylist)

The draped silk dress is by Alexander McQueen, and it features a sweetheart neck and a floor-length train.

Want to steal Jen’s style? You can get the designer gown for €2,312 here.

You can also buy her jewellery from Desert Diamonds Ireland.