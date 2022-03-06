Ad
Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli wows in bright green dress for Dancing with the Stars

KOBPIX.
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Dancing with the Stars host Jennifer Zamparelli has opened the show in another eye-catching dress.

The popular presenter stepped out in a gorgeous bright green maxi dress for the latest episode of the RTÉ show.

Want to steal Jen’s style? Celebrity stylist Fiona Fagan has revealed where you can buy this stunning gown.

KOBPIX.

The dress, which features cut-out details on the waist and a crystal-embellished trim on the neck, is from Far Fetch.

You can buy it for €350 here.

Jen also wore earrings and bracelets by Knight & Day Jewellery, and rings by Desert Diamonds Ireland. 

