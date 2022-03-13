Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli stuns in sparkly dress for Dancing with the Stars quarter-final

Jennifer Zamparelli stepped out in a gorgeous sparkly dress for the Dancing with the Stars quarter-final.

The popular presenter was styled by Gossies 2022 nominated Best Celebrity Stylist Fiona Fagan, who took to Instagram to reveal where the fab dress is from.

She wrote: “Quarter final needed something short and sexy @jenzamparelli in a gorgeous @pinkoofficial number.”

You can buy the sequined mini dress for €425 here.

She accessorised with earrings from Bláithín Ennis, and bracelets from Knight & Day Jewellery.