Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli stuns in fuchsia dress on Dancing with the Stars

How incredible did Jennifer Zamparelli look on last night’s Dancing with the Stars?

The popular presenter, who hosts the RTÉ show alongside Westlife’s Nicky Byrne, stepped out in a strapless, fuchsia pink dress for show two.

The 41-year-old took to Instagram after the show to share a photo of her OOTN, and her followers flooded the comment section with compliments.

2FM’s Tracy Clifford wrote: “You looked Phenomenal tonight 🔥 and great job👏👏”

Rosanna Davison commented: “Love this! 🎀”, and Georgie Crawford wrote: “You looked absolutely stunning tonight Jen x”

Want to steal Jen’s style? You can buy her dress for £450 on Solace London here.

Jennifer wrote: “Show 2 done and dusted ! Shout out my stylist @fionafaganstylist who is undoubtedly the coolest person ever.”

“Jewellery rings – @chupi ❤️ @louleriejewellery necklace and earrings ❤️ Make up @paula_callan_makeup the legend …assisted by the amazing @danielle_mahon_makeup_studios Hair magician @siansharkeyhairstylist My hair colourist @bernadetteb_ Dress is @solacelondon Shoes were @louboutinworld.”

“These girls are make up and hair legends AND freelance and not only have they worked in Telly on some awesome productions they are available for weddings etc.”

“They deserve a shout out every week for putting up with me and just being very cool people to work with I’m a lucky gal ❤️”