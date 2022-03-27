Ad
Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli steps out in gorgeous gold dress for the Dancing with the Stars final

The winner of Dancing with the Stars 2022 will be crowned tonight.

Jockey Nina Carberry, rugby player Jordan Conroy, singer Erica Cody and Paralympian Ellen Keane have made it through to the show’s grand finale, and one of them will be taking home the glitterball trophy tonight.

Host Jennifer Zamparelli has stepped out in some incredible outfits this season, and her final look is one of our favourites to date.

The Irish presenter wore a gorgeous gold dress by Hervé Léger for the occasion, which she accessorised with some jewellery from Loulerie.

Want to steal Jen’s style? You can buy the dress for €815 here.

