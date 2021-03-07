Home Top Story Stars line out for the virtual Gossies 2021 red carpet

Stars line out for the virtual Gossies 2021 red carpet

This year's theme was Hollywood Glam

By
Sophie Clarke
-
Some of Ireland’s brightest stars dressed up in Hollywood Glam for Goss.ie’s sixth annual awards show, The Gossies 2021, on March 6th.

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the virtual awards show was hosted by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy at Lost Lane in Dublin’s City Centre.

Hosted live with our nominees over Zoom, the awards show will broadcast to the public on YouTube on March 7th at 8pm.

Take a look at all the looks from the Gossies 2021:

Rosalind Lipsett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosalind Lipsett (@rosalindlipsett)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rosalind Lipsett (@rosalindlipsett)

Lyra

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LYRA (@thisislyra)

Louise Cooney

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Rachel Gorry

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Gorry (@rachelgorryx)

James Patrice

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

Kelly Horrigan

Thalia Heffernan

Tadhg and Derry Fleming 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TADHG FLEMING (@tadhg_fleming)

Grainne Gallanagh

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grainne Gallanagh (@ggallanagh)

Una Healy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

Lucy Kennedy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Alexandra Ryan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Ryan 👑 (@itsalirose)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Ryan 👑 (@itsalirose)

Rebecca Rose

Pamela Laird

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pamela Laird (@pamela_laird)

Fiona Foley

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fiona Foley (@fionafoleystylist)

Louise O’Reilly

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louise O’Reilly (@stylemecurvy)

Dáithí Ó Sé

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dáithí Ó Sé (@daithiose)

Tríona McCarthy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tri💋na McCarthy (@triona.ie)

Kathryn Thomas

Greg O’Shea

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

Nicky Byrne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta)

Mairead Ronan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mairead Ronan (@cocomairead)

Erin McGregor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erin Mcgregor (@erinmcgregor123)

Aimée

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aimée (@aimeemusicofficial)

Lynn Kelly

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lynn Kelly (@lynnkelly_)

Emily O’Donnell

Jade Mullett

Kerri Nicole Blanc

Clémentine MacNiece

Eavanna Breen

January Winters

Judy Gilroy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Judy Gilroy (@judygilroy)

Michaela O’Neill

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Michaela O’Neill (@michaelaon)

Jennifer Carroll

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Carroll (@jens_journey_ie)

Paddy Smyth

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paddy Pio Smyth (@paddyysmyth)

Trisha Lewis

Fiona Fagan

Aideen Kate

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aideen Kate (@aideenkate)

Mark Rogers

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mark Rogers Beauty (@m.rbeauty)

AJ Makeup

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AJmakeup (@ajmakeup)

Ciara Kelly

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ciara Kelly (@ciarakellydoc)

Aideen Feely 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AideenFeely (@aideenfeely)

Sue Brophy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sue Brophy (@suebrophy_makeup)

Claire Garvey 

Ella De Guzman

