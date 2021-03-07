Stars line out for the virtual Gossies 2021 red carpet

Some of Ireland’s brightest stars dressed up in Hollywood Glam for Goss.ie’s sixth annual awards show, The Gossies 2021, on March 6th.

Sponsored by Ireland’s largest sports retailer Life Style Sports, the virtual awards show was hosted by TV presenter Lucy Kennedy at Lost Lane in Dublin’s City Centre.

Hosted live with our nominees over Zoom, the awards show will broadcast to the public on YouTube on March 7th at 8pm.

Take a look at all the looks from the Gossies 2021:

Rosalind Lipsett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rosalind Lipsett (@rosalindlipsett)

Lyra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LYRA (@thisislyra)

Louise Cooney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Cooney (@louisecooney_)

Rachel Gorry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Gorry (@rachelgorryx)

James Patrice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Patrice (@james_patrice)

Kelly Horrigan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K e l l y H o r r i g a n (@kelly_horrigan)

Thalia Heffernan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ThaliaAngelHeffernan (@thaliaheffernan)

Tadhg and Derry Fleming

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TADHG FLEMING (@tadhg_fleming)

Grainne Gallanagh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grainne Gallanagh (@ggallanagh)

Una Healy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Una Healy (@unahealy)

Lucy Kennedy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)

Alexandra Ryan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra Ryan 👑 (@itsalirose)

Rebecca Rose

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca Rose Stylist (@rebecca_rose_stylist)

Pamela Laird

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Laird (@pamela_laird)

Fiona Foley

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona Foley (@fionafoleystylist)

Louise O’Reilly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise O’Reilly (@stylemecurvy)

Dáithí Ó Sé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dáithí Ó Sé (@daithiose)

Tríona McCarthy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tri💋na McCarthy (@triona.ie)

Kathryn Thomas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kathryn Thomas (@kathrynthomasofficial)

Greg O’Shea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg O’Shea (@gregoshea)

Nicky Byrne

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky Byrne (@nickybyrneinsta)

Mairead Ronan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mairead Ronan (@cocomairead)

Erin McGregor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Mcgregor (@erinmcgregor123)

Aimée

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimée (@aimeemusicofficial)

Lynn Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lynn Kelly (@lynnkelly_)

Emily O’Donnell

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmilyODonnellStyle (@emilyodonnellstyle)

Jade Mullett

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐚𝐝𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐭 (@jademullettmua)

Kerri Nicole Blanc

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerri-nicole Blanc (@kerrinicoleblanc)

Clémentine MacNiece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clémentine MacNeice (@clementinemacneice)

Eavanna Breen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Facialist/Aesthetician (@eavannabreen)

January Winters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by January Russell Winters ⚡ (@januarywinters)

Judy Gilroy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Judy Gilroy (@judygilroy)

Michaela O’Neill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michaela O’Neill (@michaelaon)

Jennifer Carroll

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Carroll (@jens_journey_ie)

Paddy Smyth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paddy Pio Smyth (@paddyysmyth)

Trisha Lewis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trisha Lewis (@trishas.transformation)

Fiona Fagan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiona Fagan Stylist (@fionafaganstylist)

Aideen Kate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aideen Kate (@aideenkate)

Mark Rogers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Rogers Beauty (@m.rbeauty)

AJ Makeup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJmakeup (@ajmakeup)

Ciara Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara Kelly (@ciarakellydoc)

Aideen Feely

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AideenFeely (@aideenfeely)

Sue Brophy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sue Brophy (@suebrophy_makeup)

Claire Garvey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Garvey (@clairegarveydesigner_)

Ella De Guzman

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siopaella Designer Resale (@siopaella)