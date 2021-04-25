"It is so cruel and so unfair..."

Stars lead emotional tributes to Azaylia Cain following her tragic death

A host of stars have paid tribute to Azaylia Cain following her tragic death.

Earlier today, Ex on the Beach star Ashley Cain announced the death of his eight-month-old daughter, following a battle with leukemia.

Taking to her Instagram Stories following the devastating news, Stacey Solomon wrote: “Heartbreaking… I’m so sorry to every single child and parent who is suffering, has suffered and will never stop suffering.”

“It is so cruel and so unfair. Rest in Paradise Azaylia.”

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “Heaven has gained the sweetest angel. My heart has broken.”

Georgia Harrison penned: “Rip beautiful angel. Thank you for inspiring the world,” while Jake Quickenden tweeted: “so sad!! Hold those close tight!!”

I’m A Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher wrote: “Thinking of Azaylia and her parents Safiyya and Ashley.”

“They’ve shown such love, strength and devotion. My heart breaks for all of them today.”

Azaylia was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of leukemia in October, just two months after she was born.

The eight-month-old was taken home from hospital earlier this month after Ashley and Safiyya were told she was terminal, and has since passed away.

Sharing the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post, Ashley wrote: “Rest In Paradise Princess I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven #AzayliaDiamondCain”.#

Ashley’s partner Safiyya wrote: “ You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain)