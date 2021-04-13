Star-studded list of guest presenters announced for this year’s Oscars

The highly anticipated awards show will take place on Sunday, April 25

A star-studded list of guest presenters have been announced for this year’s Oscars.

The annual award show is regarded as the most famous and prestigious awards in the entertainment industry, and was postponed from February 28 until April 25 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the show, which will take place in the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard, the organisers of the Academy Awards have revealed 15 stars who will host and present awards on the night.

Last year’s winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt will be joined by the 2020 Best Director winner Bong Joon-Ho to guest present.

Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Reese Witherspoon and Zendaya have also been announced for the show.

Producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said: “In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we’ve assembled a truly stellar cast of stars. There’s so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required.”

The nominees for The 93rd Academy Awards were announced last month, and include Irish film Wolfwalkers – which received a nod for in the Animated Feature Film category.

