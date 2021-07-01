Star-studded list of guest presenters announced for the 2021 Virtual IFTA Awards

A star-studded list of guest presenters have been announced for the 2021 Virtual IFTA Awards.

This year’s awards will take place in a studio setting, and will be broadcast on Virgin Media One on Sunday, July 4th, at 10pm.

Gráinne Seoige will host the event, with stars such as Olivia Colman, Colin Farrell and Sir Bob Geldof set to present some of the awards on the night.

The Crown star Olivia Colman will present the Best Actor in a Lead Role Film award, while Irish actor Colin Farrell will present Best Director Film.

Avengers star Josh Brolin will be announcing the winner of the Best Film Award while much-loved Star Wars star Mark Hamill is set to present the Screen Ireland IFTA Rising Star award.

Irish actress Orla Brady will present The Best Actor in a Lead Role Drama award, while Vikings star Travis Fimmel will present the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role Drama.

Six-time Academy Award nominee Jim Sheridan, political activist Sir Bob Geldof, and Normal People star Fionn O’Shea are also among this year’s presenters.

Irish comedian Deirdre O’Kane returns to the show as a guest presenter, as does Love/Hate star Tom Vaughan Lawlor – who will present the coveted Irish Academy Award for Best Drama.

Irish actor Mark O’Halloran, The Man in the High Castle star Jason O’Mara and Mayans M.C. star Sarah Bolge will also be presenting on the night.

Liam Neeson and Pierce Brosnan will join in the celebrations again this year with some special contributions for the audience back home.

Nominees in the running this year include Jessie Buckley, Aisling Franciosi, Ciarán Hinds, Colm Meaney, Clare Dunne, Gabriel Byrne, Lola Petticrew, Brendan Gleeson, Andrew Scott, Fiona Shaw, Nika McGuigan, Nora-Jane Noone, Adrian Dunbar, Niamh Algar, Eve Hewson, Moe Dunford, Catherine Walker, Dervla Kirwan, Fionn O’Shea, Tristan Heanue, Sarah Greene, Seana Kerslake, among many others.

Check out the full list of nominees here.