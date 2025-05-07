Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash’s reality series to RETURN for second series despite star’s ‘regret’ amid backlash

Stacey Solomon’s reality series is set to return for a second series despite the reality star’s previous “regret” amid backlash from viewers.

The fly-on-the-wall series invites viewers into the heart of Pickle Cottage, their £1.2million home in Essex, where they live with their children, four ducks and two dogs.

Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the first episode showed the couple as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, revealing how they met and fell in love.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2022, insisted they were not “trying to portray a glamorous lifestyle,” and would show both the ups and downs.

Taking to Instagram, Stacey thanked her fans for the support, writing: “Thank you, for watching our crazy family show & I hope you love the last episode ❤️”

In the final episode, Stacey and Joe told viewers: “The biggest thank you to every single person who watched the first series of Stacey & Joe…We’ve been so grateful for all the lovely messages and we’re so excited to bring out another series with the BBC.”

Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, BBC Documentaries, added: “We are delighted to be working with the Solomon Swash family and Optomen once again, on what already promises to be an incredibly exciting second series.”

“It’s been great to see how viewers have taken Stacey, Joe, their kids and beloved pets to their hearts and series two will continue to honestly reflect their bustling lives at Pickle Cottage.”

It comes after according to The Sun, after receiving backlash from viewers, Stacey regrets being so transparent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

A source said: “Stacey is regretting signing up to do the show. She’s not used to the backlash they are getting as everything she touches normally turns to gold.”

According to rumours, Stacey worries about how she and Joe come out in their disagreements since Stacey’s love of organisation and Joe’s poor time management and ADHD struggles, have caused conflict.

A friend told the publication: “She feels like she is coming across as bossy. He can’t manage anything without her, so she is forced to be the ‘grown up’. It’s caused friction.”

The series was announced back in January, and at the time Stacey said: “2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things.”

“It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with ‘Stacey & Joe’! Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense.

“We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Joe added: “We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps… But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about ‘Stacey & Joe’!

“Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting. There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!”