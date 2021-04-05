Stacey Solomon wins praise online following the debut of her home improvement show

Home Top Story Stacey Solomon wins praise online following the debut of her home improvement...

The first episode of ‘Sort Your Life Out’ aired on BBC1 this evening

Sophie Clarke
BBC1

Stacey Solomon has won praise online, after the first episode of her new home improvement show aired.

‘Sort Your Life Out’ aired on BBC1 this evening, which saw the Loose Women star and a group of home improvement gurus help the Yaku family to declutter their home in just seven days.

The 31-year-old, who released her book ‘Tap To Tidy’ last month, organised the clutter into piles to recycle, donate or sell.

Taking to Twitter after the first episode aired, viewers shared their love for Stacey’s new show, with many feeling inspired to declutter their own homes.

One tweeted: “@StaceySolomon absolutely loved your #SortYourLifeOut programme. Has definitely given me some inspiration. You are a true genius and all round lovely person.”

A second viewer tweeted: “@StaceySolomon OMG!! Sort your life out – my new favourite show!! #SortYourLifeOut.”

