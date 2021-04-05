Stacey Solomon wins praise online following the debut of her home improvement show

The first episode of ‘Sort Your Life Out’ aired on BBC1 this evening

Stacey Solomon wins praise online following the debut of her home improvement...

Stacey Solomon has won praise online, after the first episode of her new home improvement show aired.

‘Sort Your Life Out’ aired on BBC1 this evening, which saw the Loose Women star and a group of home improvement gurus help the Yaku family to declutter their home in just seven days.

The 31-year-old, who released her book ‘Tap To Tidy’ last month, organised the clutter into piles to recycle, donate or sell.

Taking to Twitter after the first episode aired, viewers shared their love for Stacey’s new show, with many feeling inspired to declutter their own homes.

One tweeted: “@StaceySolomon absolutely loved your #SortYourLifeOut programme. Has definitely given me some inspiration. You are a true genius and all round lovely person.”

A second viewer tweeted: “@StaceySolomon OMG!! Sort your life out – my new favourite show!! #SortYourLifeOut.”

Stacey Solomon’s ‘Sort Your Life Out’ TV show is so so good!! Can’t wait to watch more!! 🏡 — 𝐇𝐎𝐏𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐑𝐊𝐄𝐑 (@heyhopebarker) April 5, 2021

I have to say, Stacey Solomon on #sortyourlifeout is totally wholesome telly. Good work. — Ali is fully jabbed, baby (@Ali_Crockford) April 5, 2021

@StaceySolomon absolutely loved your #SortYourLifeOut programme. Has definitely given me some inspiration. You are a true genius and all round lovely person. — Fiona Leggott (@j16fjm) April 5, 2021

@StaceySolomon OMG!! Sort your life out – my new favourite show!! 🤩🤩🤩🤩 #SortYourLifeOut — Xx Verity Scanlon xX (@Vkay44) April 5, 2021

@StaceySolomon

Just watched your 1st programme and congratulations again for helping people get their lives back under control , you did a great job , bit by bit I'm getting my house back under control by using your Instagram tips , love it 😀 — [email protected] (@6quarmby) April 5, 2021

@StaceySolomon Brilliant show Stacey really interesting and entertaining. Superb presenting, well done to you and the team 👍👍 — Screw Twatter (@ScrewTwatter4) April 5, 2021

@StaceySolomon #SortYourLifeOut is my favourite kind of programme, cleaning and organising 😂💛 — Rachel Anne Lampey (@LaLaLampey) April 5, 2021

@StaceySolomon love sort your life out, brilliant & fantastic watch, more please 👍 — jo-jo (@jojojo13) April 5, 2021

Stacey Solomon is just so charming and lovely. #sortyourlifeout. — lauraewelsh (@lauraewelsh) April 5, 2021

Sort Your Life Out is satisfying to watch. Given me ideas for how I’d like to organise my own home one day. 🏠 @StaceySolomon — Lauren Andrews (@lauren95andrews) April 5, 2021