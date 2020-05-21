Stacey Solomon thanks fans for kind messages – after Joe Swash shared devastating family news

The former EastEnders star is "heartbroken"

Stacey Solomon thanks fans for kind messages – after Joe Swash shared...

Stacey Solomon has thanked fans for sending kind messages to her boyfriend Joe Swash, after he announced his grandmother’s death on Instagram.

The Loose Women panellist took a break from social media on Wednesday, after Joe shared the devastating news of his nan’s passing.

Taking to Instagram this morning, Stacey thanked her followers for sending such touching messages, as she posted an adorable video of their youngest son Rex.

“Good Morning. Laying here so blown away by all your kind messages. You honestly have no idea what they mean and how much they make a difference,” she captioned the video.

Joe posted an emotional tribute in honour of his nan yesterday, alongside a family photo showing her holding his son Rex.

“Goodnight Nanny Fran 💔 Sleep well,” he wrote. “I miss you so much already. I’m heartbroken.”

“I wish I could have spent more time with you. I wish I could have seen you more before you left us. I wish I could have said goodbye.”

“But I know you know how much we all love you and you’ll be watching down on us, looking after us forever more. Goodbye nan. Love you,” he added.

