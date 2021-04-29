Stacey Solomon surprises care home residents with thoughtful gift

Stacey Solomon has surprised care home residents with a thoughtful gift.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old launched her first clothing collection with popular brand In The Style – which includes stunning summer dresses, tops and shorts.

The Loose Women panelist shot the campaign from the garden of her new £1.2million home in Essex ‘Pickle Cottage’, and was surprised with a gorgeous picnic ahead of the launch by In The Style founder Adam Frisby.

The giant picnic blanket was filled with treats, as well as incredible sunflower bouquets, which Stacey decided to donate to The Beeches Care Home in Brentwood, Essex after the launch.

Shelley Cairns, who works at the care home, told OK! online: “Residents of Signature Senior Lifestyle here at The Beeches in Brentwood were over the moon with the generosity of the flower delivery.”

“We love the sunflowers – thank you so much, Stacey!”

Stacey’s In The Style collection almost sold out just hours after it went on sale, and has received high praise online for it’s inclusive size range.

The collection offers petite and tall options in sizes 4 to 28, and ranges from £10 to £45.