Stacey Solomon strips off for powerful body positivity campaign

Stacey Solomon has stripped off for a powerful Loose Women campaign, encouraging fans to #KeepItReal.

The X Factor star was joined by her fellow panelists including for the ‘Body Stories’ body positivity campaign – which hopes to reverse the harmful effects of altering images online.

The women bared it all for the photoshoot, and encouraged viewers to join them in posting their unedited pictures on social media and to be honest when images have been altered.

#LooseWomen are keeping it real! ✨

We're so proud to relaunch our Body Stories campaign with our fabulous panellists who are proudly baring all.

Find out more ➡️ https://t.co/iyl9HwSngG#LWKeepItReal pic.twitter.com/zAcIdBxBGe — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 17, 2021

Speaking about the campaign, Stacey said: “I think every day you have to give yourself a bit of credit and say as many nice things to yourself as you would horrible.”

“It’s about trying to flip it on its head. I don’t think that for most people you’re 100% confident all of the time.”

“It’s a work in progress and every day you’re trying to convince yourself of the things that you are, rather than the things that you’re not.”

“We get really good at convincing ourselves about the bad things, so it’s about de-programming that mentality.”

Frankie Bridge, Linda Robson, Brenda Edwards, Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore, Kelle Bryan, Kaye Adams, Coleen Nolan and Denise Welch also took part in the campaign, all sharing edited and unedited photos of themselves.

Former Saturdays star Frankie said: “So much has changed in the world since the rise of social media over the past few years, with children and young adults feeling the biggest pressure to look perfect, I remember that feeling from the early days of my career and still do now!”

Ad

“This shoot is definitely out of my comfort zone, but as a mum, I feel I have a responsibility in spreading this message.”

“Whilst I’m sure we’re all guilty of editing pictures in some way, whether through a filter or some good lighting, I hope with this campaign we can encourage everyone to be transparent, honest and keep it real on social media.”

'I was looking at myself and thinking – I wish I looked like that.' Frankie explains why she's chosen not to use filters that smooth out her face when uploading pictures to social media. #LWKeepItReal pic.twitter.com/8HCG9CUZGC — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 17, 2021

Coleen added: “When I look back to pictures of me a year ago where I was actually a lot slimmer, the irony is that that is probably when I was more insecure.”

“In my younger days, when I should have felt amazing I was paranoid about being good enough.”

“It’s sad to think that when I should have been enjoying my prime I was less secure than I actually am now all these years and quite a few dress sizes later.”

“I think it’s even worse for young people’s body image and confidence nowadays thanks to the pressure of social media. It’s really important to get the message out now that no one is, or ever can be, perfect.”

Would you state that you've filtered or edited an image of yourself when posting on social media? Coleen tells the #LooseWomen why she thinks that could have a positive impact on how young people consume social media. #LWKeepItReal pic.twitter.com/Sk1EFQdEPw — Loose Women (@loosewomen) May 17, 2021