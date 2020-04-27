Stacey Solomon slams nasty troll who called her ‘ugly’ on social media

Stacey Solomon has hit back at nasty troll who called her “ugly” on social media.

The Loose Women panellist took to Instagram and shared some of the private messages that she was recently sent by a follower.

The troll appeared to call Stacey a “mad freak” and “ugly”.

“Whenever I hear the word ugly, it always reminds me of this song,” she wrote on the screenshot.

Stacey then cleverly shared the positive side of the word “ugly”.

The former X-Factor contestant posted a video of her rendition of Ugly by the Sugababes as she cooked her family a roast.

The brunette beauty proceeded to take off her fake eyelashes whilst having a huge grin on her face.

“But the Sugarbabes got it right all those years ago,” she penned on the post.

“Ugly is a characteristic, not a look.”

“Never let anyone make you feel any less than you are. BEAUTIFUL,” she added.

Stacey has been keeping her fans updated with hilarious home videos during the COVID-19 lockdown

She is currently self-isolating with her boyfriend Joe Swash and their 10-month-old son Rex as well as her children Leighton and Zachary.

