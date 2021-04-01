Stacey Solomon ‘signs six-figure deal with fashion brand’

Stacey Solomon has reportedly signed a six-figure deal with In The Style.

The former X Factor star is set to release her first collection with the popular fashion brand this weekend, with the brand teasing the collaboration via Instagram.

They wrote: “One of our biggest collaboration announcements ever is incoming… This is something YOU have been requesting for years so we know you’re not gonna be disappointed…”

“She’s creative, she’s relatable and she’s all about making women feel beautiful and strong… Will you figure it out or will you get yourself in a bit of a PICKLE?!”

A source told The Sun: “Stacey is the ideal In The Style girl and getting her on board is massive for them.”

“She has previously been approached but the time wasn’t right. However now Stacey has signed on the dotted line and will be releasing her first collection with them this weekend.”

“It’s being predicted she is going to be the biggest selling celebrity ambassasdor, taking over from Jacqueline Jossa. Stacey has been told she could make over £1million the first quarter because of her huge popularity.”

“She has a huge reach and people trust her fashion and lifestyle choices. Stacey is like the ultimate girl next door – and she couldn’t be more excited about this project.”

The news comes after Stacey shared a heartfelt message with her Instagram followers, after recently moving into her “forever home”.

The Loose Women panelist said: “Today was such a manic surreal day. And I’m just sat here thinking about how none of it would have happened if it wasn’t for you all. Thank you will never be enough. And I’ll never ever take for granted the moments and memories you’ve given me and our family.”

“You’ve changed peoples little businesses. Supported people who really need it. Made me laugh and cry, always in a good way… I love you all to the moon and back. You are just the best online family anyone could wish for,” she gushed.

“Anyway I’ll stop being so soppy now but I’m just forever grateful. There’s lots of exciting things happening in Pickle Cottage tomorrow and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”