The TV personality is expecting another baby with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon shows off new nursery after announcing pregnancy

Stacey Solomon has shown off her new nursery, after announcing she’s expecting another baby.

The Loose Women panelist and her fiancé Joe Swash are expecting their second child together, and shared the heartwarming news earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday night, the 31-year-old gave fans a tour of her unborn baby’s bedroom.

The mum-of-three wrote over the clip: “This will be the baby’s room. I can’t wait to start from scratch in here it’s a complete blank canvas.”

“I want to upcycle and jazz up Rex’s old stuff I feel like I just had him so I want to use it all again,” she said, referring to their 2-year-old son Rex.

“I’m so excited to start this little journey it makes me cry.”

The room was mostly empty, but Stacey had already planted her son Rex’s old changing table in it’s dedicated spot. The room has cream walls, with a large window overlooking the garden of her £1.2m Essex cottage. Stacey and Joe announced they were expecting again on Wednesday.

Sharing a family photo, the presenter wrote: “We are growing another pickle 👶🏻.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) “We’ve never felt so grateful… I have no words. We didn’t think we would get the chance.” “We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle.”