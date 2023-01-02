Stacey Solomon shares the real reason she kept her pregnancy a secret for 8 months

Stacey Solomon has revealed why she kept her pregnancy a “secret” for eight months.

The Loose Women panelist is currently expecting her fifth child, which will be her third baby with her husband Joe Swash.

Although she only announced her pregnancy last week, Stacey has revealed her due date is just a few weeks away.

During a Q&A on Instagram on Sunday night, the 33-year-old told fans: “We just found out late, so we didn’t really have to hide it for very long from anyone, because we didn’t know…”

“I must have missed periods at the beginning, but I was breastfeeding Rose and when I stopped breastfeeding my periods were a bit all over the place anyway.”

“So it didn’t even cross my mind because I just thought they’ll eventually go back to normal, but they never did.”

Stacey captioned the post: “We really wanted it to ourselves for the beginning bit, but we missed the beginning bit if that makes sense. We didn’t have to keep it a secret for 8 months because we didn’t know for 8 months.”

“My periods were irregular from breastfeeding, we were planning a wedding then getting married, and then just crazy life and it honestly didn’t register.”

The mother-of-four then clarified that she wasn’t actually eight months pregnant when they found out she was expecting.

In another video, Stacey laughed: “I must not be saying it right but we didn’t just find out three days ago!”

“We found out, then wanted that first few months you usually would wait to have it to ourselves, and now here we are.”

Stacey and Joe tied the knot at their Essex home of Pickle Cottage back in July, which means Stacey was pregnant on her wedding day.

The couple already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.