Stacey Solomon shares plans to marry Joe Swash in their garden

Stacey Solomon has shared her plans to marry Joe Swash in their garden.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, and are hoping to tie the knot this summer.

Despite booking a wedding venue back in February, Stacey revealed the couple have had a change of heart since moving into ‘Pickle Cottage’, and are now hoping to wed a lot closer to home.

During her appearance on Lorraine this morning, the Loose Women panelist said: “So we had a venue and then obviously we didn’t know we were going to move here but then we saw the house and just thought ‘oh my god, let’s go for it’ and now that we are here, we would actually really like to get married in the garden.”

“So we are trying to see if we can do that but we don’t know if we will be able to get a license. So the wedding planning is a bit on hold at the moment, because we don’t know exactly where or what we are going to do.”

“It’s all just come at once, so many of these things have been in the planning for years… I feel so lucky, privileged and grateful and I just think you have to take any opportunity when it comes,” she added.

The 31-year-old announced her engagement to the former EastEnders star on Christmas Eve, after he proposed during a romantic walk through their local woods.

The couple share one son, named Rex, while Stacey has two other children, Zachary and Leighton, from different relationships.

Joe is also the father of Harry, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.