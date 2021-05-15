Stacey Solomon shares photo of her ‘dream’ wedding dress

The Loose Women star will marry her fiancé Joe Swash later this year

Stacey Solomon has shared a photo of her “dream” wedding dress.

The 31-year-old is set to wed her fiancé Joe Swash in July, after he proposed last Christmas.

During a Q&A on Instagram last night, a fan asked Stacey if she’s picked her wedding dress yet.

The mother-of-three then shared a sketch of her dream dress, and tagged designer Suzanne Neville.

Stacey wrote: “I am so behind with our wedding 😩 I haven’t been able to go in and try anything on…”

“But here are some drawing ideas of how I imagine my dream dress… 😭.”

“I honestly cry looking at these,” she added.

Stacey and Joe are planning to tie the knot at their £1.2million home in Essex, which they recently moved into.

The news comes after Joe revealed their wedding date on Loose Women last month, leaving Stacey fuming.

The 31-year-old was joined by her fiancé on the show, as they discussed their upcoming nuptials with Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. When asked when their wedding will take place, Joe said: “Stacey, are we allowed to say? I never know.” Stacey then quipped: “You wouldn’t know the date even if you were allowed to say!” Eager to prove a point, Joe blurted out: “Yes, the date is going to be the last Sunday in July!” Shocked by her fiancé’s outburst, the mother-of-three shouted: “Oh my God, why did I bring you here? Good God!”