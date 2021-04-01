The 31-year-old has been sharing house renovations with her 4.3million Instagram followers

Stacey Solomon shares heartfelt message after ‘surreal’ day in her new home

Stacey Solomon has shared a heartfelt message after a “surreal” day in her new home.

The Loose Women panelist moved into a £1.2million house in Essex last month, with her fiancé Joe Swash and their children.

The former X Factor star has been sharing updates with her 4.3million Instagram followers as she renovates the stunning property, which she calls ‘Pickle Cottage’.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Stacey wrote: “Today was such a manic surreal day. And I’m just sat here thinking about how none of it would have happened if it wasn’t for you all.”

“Thank you will never be enough. And I’ll never ever take for granted the moments and memories you’ve given me and our family.”

“You’ve changed peoples little businesses. Supported people who really need it. Made me laugh and cry, always in a good way…”

“I love you all to the moon and back. You are just the best online family anyone could wish for,” she gushed.

“Anyway I’ll stop being so soppy now but I’m just forever grateful. There’s lots of exciting things happening in Pickle Cottage tomorrow and I can’t wait to share it with you all.”

As well as renovating her home, Stacey has been planning a summer wedding with Joe, who popped the question on Christmas Eve.