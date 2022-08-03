Stacey Solomon shares first official video from her wedding to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has shared the first official video from her wedding to Joe Swash.

The couple tied the knot in the garden of their home in Essex on July 24, surrounded by close friends and family.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Loose Women star posted a sweet video of them having their first dance as husband and wife.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

She captioned the post: “🕊 Our First Dance 🕊😭 I’m so lucky to have you by my side. Today, Tomorrow, Forever.”

“We got to see some of our videos today and it was magical. 😭 It’s so nice to have had time to remember our wedding in our heads and tell each other our different memories & favourite moments.”

“Then to see it all on video was just the most special feeling ever. 🖤 Hope this makes your heart happy the way it did us 🖤 Joe speaking to me in the middle is my favourite bit 😭😭,” she continued.

“My sister found the singer who sung the version of this song that I am obsessed with and she booked her to sing us our first dance as a surprise. It was even more incredible live and I cried as soon as I saw it was her 😭 @karamarni.”

Stacey added: “The dress is from @veronabridalni a small Irish boutique run by the kindest most incredible women who just made all of my dress dreams come true 🖤.”

Joe and Stacey first started dating back in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

The newlyweds are parents to a son named Rex, who was born on May 23, 2019, and a daughter named Rose – who was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.