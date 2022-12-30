Stacey Solomon reveals when she’s due to give birth – as she shares new pregnancy photos

Stacey Solomon has revealed when she is due to give birth.

The Loose Women panelist is expecting her fifth child, and her third with her husband Joe Swash.

Although she only announced her pregnancy this week, Stacey has since revealed her due date is just a few weeks away.

The 33-year-old took to Instagram on Friday evening to share stunning pregnancy photos, and she captioned the post: “👼🏻Coming soon… 🥹 Much sooner than we thought 😂”

“When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would to adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn’t leave us with very long left 😂 So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle 🥹😭 So grateful 🖤”

“While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it’s too late 📸 @chelseawhitephotog ©️ who took our wedding pictures took these photos for us 🥹🖤 Happy Friday Everyone 🖤”

Stacey and Joe tied the knot at their Essex home of Pickle Cottage back in July, which means Stacey was pregnant on her wedding day.

The couple already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

