Stacey Solomon reveals the sex of her second child with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon has revealed the sex of her second child with Joe Swash.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the couple confirmed they’re expecting a baby girl.

Posting a sweet photo of her and Joe surrounded by pink balloons, the Loose Women star wrote: “I can not believe I’m writing this…😭 We are growing a little baby girl.”

The couple, who got engaged last Christmas, are already parents to a son named Rex, who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

The expectant mum continued: “To our darling boys, you are the best big brothers anyone could wish for and you’re little sister is the luckiest girl in the world to have you all by her side.”

“I honestly have no words…🥲 Mummy Daddy and ALL of your big brothers can not wait to meet you little one…💕”

“We love you so so much already darling girl,” she added.

Stacey and Joe announced they were expecting again last month.