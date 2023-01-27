Stacey Solomon reveals the sex of her fifth child

Stacey Solomon has revealed the sex of her fifth child.

The Loose Women panelist is expecting her third child with her husband Joe Swash.

The couple are due to welcome their newborn any day now.

On Thursday, Stacey took to Instagram to announce she and Joe were expecting a baby daughter.

Sharing some sweet snaps with her daughter Rose, the 33-year-old wrote: “When Rose Found Out She’s Going To Have A… Sister 🐻😭.”

“So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. 🥲 Sisters 😭 The boys are so excited.”

“And the thought of Rose having a little sister as well as all of her amazing big brothers has filled our hearts 🖤.”

“A sister is a gift to the heart, a friend to the spirit, a golden thread to the meaning of life,” Stacey penned, quoting Isadora James.

“I have the most incredible sisters in the world. They are my everything. I’m so excited for the boys, Rose and our newest little girl… 🥲🥹.”

Stacey and Joe tied the knot at their Essex home of Pickle Cottage back in July, which means Stacey was pregnant on her wedding day.

The couple already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.