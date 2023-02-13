Stacey Solomon reveals the name of her newborn baby girl

Stacey Solomon has revealed the name of her newborn baby girl.

The Loose Women star recently welcomed a daughter with her husband Joe Swash, and the couple have named her Belle.

Sharing their baby girl’s moniker on Instagram, Stacey wrote: “🥀 Belle 🥀 Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl.”

“Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… 🥲 And a little special connection to your Rose 🥹.”

“To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always 🥲,” she added.

This is Stacey’s third child with her husband Joe Swash.

The couple, who tied the knot at their home Pickle Cottage last July, already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Stacey announced the birth of their daughter Belle on Instagram over the weekend.

Sharing the first photos of their baby girl, she wrote: “She’s Here 🤍🥲😭 Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.”

“You literally flew into our world 😂… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe your here 🥹.”

“Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family 🥹.”