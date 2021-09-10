The Loose Women star is expecting her fourth child

Stacey Solomon reveals she’s due to give birth any day now

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s due to give birth any day now.

The 31-year-old is expecting a baby girl with her fiancé Joe Swash, and it looks like she’s ready to pop.

The Loose Women star shared the news after admitting she “forgot” to go to the National Television Awards on Thursday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Posting a video of her watching the NTAs on TV, Stacey laughed: “Another thing I forgot to do tonight… Go to the NTAs! Whoops.”

She captioned the post: “When you feel like you’ve forgotten something?”

Stacey also shared a screenshot of the NTAs marked in her iPhone calendar, and wrote: “Good luck everyone.”

Beside the NTAs in her calendar, Stacey added a note which said: “Keep clear – baby close” – which has lead fans to believe she’s due to give birth very soon.

The news comes after Stacey’s sister surprised her with a stunning baby shower last weekend.

Stacey and her fiancé Joe, who got engaged last Christmas, are already parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.