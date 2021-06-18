Stacey Solomon reveals she’s back in hospital with son Rex: ‘It’s been the most emotional week’

Her two-year-old son got stitches earlier this week following a nasty fall

Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s back in hospital with her son Rex, just two days after he was discharged.

Earlier this week, the Loose Women star stayed in hospital overnight after her two-year-old son had stitches on his lip, following a nasty fall in the garden.

The 31-year-old, who is expecting her fourth child, has since told fans she’s back in hospital with Rex due to a high temperature.

Posting a photo of her and Rex lying in a hospital bed on Instagram, Stacey told fans: “Aw guys…😩😩 we are back in triage because Rex’s temperature has been spiking tonight.”

“They’re sure it’s all ok but because he’s little and post op they won’t take any risks, so it looks like we’re in for the long haul tonight.” “It’s been the longest, most emotional week. I honestly don’t know how I’ve even got one eyelash still on.”

In another post shared at 2am, Stacey wrote: “We ended up back where we left on Tuesday. Everything is ok and stable… Thank you all so much for asking…”

She continued: “It’s been a really long night, and a long week and I’m just so grateful for the NHS care, and kindness. I’m so grateful that pickle is ok…” “And I’m so grateful for your kindness. Honestly. I’m very tired and emotional but I can’t even begin to describe the comfort your messages and kind words brought to me all through the night. They were like the cuddle I really needed at 3am. So thank you🥺” Ad Stacey added: “I’m going to try so hard to look after us all today. Rex, baby and me and get us home and safe as soon as possible. Love you all lots.” The news comes just days after Stacey announced she’s expecting another baby with her fiancé Joe Swash. On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker get candid as they talk about the highs and lows of the past few years in business. The girls also share their thoughts on Disney’s brand new Cruella movie, and reveal what fans should expect from the KUWTK reunion. If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.