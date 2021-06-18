Home Top Story Stacey Solomon reveals she’s back in hospital with son Rex: ‘It’s been...

Stacey Solomon reveals she’s back in hospital with son Rex: ‘It’s been the most emotional week’

Her two-year-old son got stitches earlier this week following a nasty fall

Grace Flannery
Stacey Solomon has revealed she’s back in hospital with her son Rex, just two days after he was discharged.

Earlier this week, the Loose Women star stayed in hospital overnight after her two-year-old son had stitches on his lip, following a nasty fall in the garden.

The 31-year-old, who is expecting her fourth child, has since told fans she’s back in hospital with Rex due to a high temperature.

Posting a photo of her and Rex lying in a hospital bed on Instagram, Stacey told fans:  “Aw guys…😩😩 we are back in triage because Rex’s temperature has been spiking tonight.”

In another post shared at 2am, Stacey wrote: “We ended up back where we left on Tuesday. Everything is ok and stable… Thank you all so much for asking…”

