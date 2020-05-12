Stacey Solomon reveals pregnancy fears during lockdown

The TV star has opened up to fans on social media

Stacey Solomon has admitted she feared she was pregnant recently, after her period was late.

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old told fans that she was feeling relieved, after her period finally arrived “in full force”.

Posting a selfie with her 11-month-old son Rex, Stacey wrote: “I feel loads better today Aunt Flo has arrived in full force.”

“She didn’t come to play this month 😂 But the relief is amazing 😂.”

“How are you feeling today? I hope you’re all ok! Let’s do this Tuesday.”

Stacey’s post comes after she recently joked that her partner, Joe Swash, was trying to get her pregnant during quarantine.

Just last week, the couple were forced to confirm they were still together – after Stacey sparked split rumours when she took a break from Instagram.

