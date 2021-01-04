Stacey Solomon reveals plans to marry Joe Swash this year – following romantic proposal

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve

Stacey Solomon reveals plans to marry Joe Swash this year – following...

Stacey Solomon has revealed her plans to marry Joe Swash this year.

The 31-year-old announced her engagement on Christmas Eve, after being surprised by her fiancé following a romantic walk.

The TV personality recently returned to social media after taking a break to enjoy her “engagement bubble”, and opened up about her wedding plans on Sunday.

The former I’m A Celeb winner designed a page in her scrapbook entitled ‘Stacey & Joe’s Love Story’, where she shared key dates in the beloved couple’s relationship timeline.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey explained: “My sister sent me some labels for my scrap book so I’ve put the boys to bed and spent the evening sticking them in by the fire.”

The book reads: “Fell in love – 2015. Our first home – 2018. We became parents again – 2019. Got engaged – 2020,” before revealing: “We’re getting married – 2021.”

Stacey also shared a sweet black-and-white photo from the moment Joe proposed to her.

She wrote: “Took some screenshots from the go pro… They make me cry.

“Sitting here reading your messages. And feeling so overwhelmed. You are all just the bloody best. Good Night, love you all to the moon and back.”

The couple share one son, named Rex, while Stacey has two other children, Zachary and Leighton, from different relationships.

Joe is also the father of Harry, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

Sharing news of their engagement, Stacey shared a photo of her wearing her stunning ring, captioned: ““To the moon and back bub. I have no words 🖤 💍”.