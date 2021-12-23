Stacey Solomon reveals new wedding date after postponing big day due to the pandemic

Stacey Solomon has revealed she plans on marrying Joe Swash next summer.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, and they had initially planned on tying the knot back in July – but were forced to scrap their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During her virtual appearance on Loose Women’s Christmas Eve special, Stacey said: “We would love… if all goes well – because Covid’s still massive and you never know what’s around the corner – but we would love to get married in July next year, we really would.”

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.

Speaking about their wedding day, the former X Factor star added: “It will be so nice to have the boys and Rose there.”

Stacey also spoke about her family’s Christmas plans on the show, saying: “This is such an exciting time for Rex. He’s two-and-a-half and it’s the first Christmas he’s had where he’s like ‘Wow.'”

“The older boys are excited for him as well. It’s so lovely and nice to see them all together getting excited. And it’s just nice to be in the house.”

Joe added: “It’s our first Christmas in our new house, it’s the first Christmas with our new baby, and it’s the first Christmas we’re going to be as one big unit. We’re going to have a really lovely, lovely time.”

The Loose Women Christmas Special airs on ITV and Virgin Media One at 10am on Christmas Eve.