Stacey Solomon ‘regrets doing family series’ with husband Joe Swash amid backlash from viewers

Stacey Solomon has reportedly shared regret about doing a family reality TV series with husband Joe Swash amid backlash from viewers.

The fly-on-the-wall series invites viewers into the heart of Pickle Cottage, their £1.2million home in Essex, where they live with their children, four ducks and two dogs.

Filmed during the summer and autumn of 2024, the first episode showed the couple as they celebrated their second wedding anniversary, revealing how they met and fell in love.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2022, insisted they were not “trying to portray a glamorous lifestyle,” and would show both the ups and downs.

However, according to The Sun, after receiving backlash from viewers, Stacey regrets being so transparent.

A source said: “Stacey is regretting signing up to do the show. She’s not used to the backlash they are getting as everything she touches normally turns to gold.”

According to rumours, Stacey worries about how she and Joe come out in their disagreements since Stacey’s love of organisation and Joe’s poor time management and ADHD struggles, have caused conflict.

A friend told the publication: “She feels like she is coming across as bossy. He can’t manage anything without her, so she is forced to be the ‘grown up’. It’s caused friction.”

The series was announced back in January, and at the time Stacey said: “2024 was the year me and Joe pushed ourselves out of our comfort zones. We took on different projects and tried new things.”

“It’s been so amazing and nerve-wracking all at the same time… And we just want to keep doing that in 2025, starting with ‘Stacey & Joe’! Working with the BBC and Optomen on Sort Your Life Out has been a dream come true, so this team just made sense.

“We’ve loved showing a different side to our family’s fun and chaos. We can’t wait for you to join us at Pickle Cottage this year.”

Joe added: “We’ve been doing our best to keep this under wraps… But we’re so glad we can finally tell all of you about ‘Stacey & Joe’!

“Over the years, we’ve been asked a lot to do a show like this, but getting the opportunity to work with the BBC and Optomen felt properly exciting. There will be the normal madness of a family with lots of kids, plenty of animals and two busy parents. Here we go!”