Stacey Solomon reacts to photos of fiancé Joe Swash ‘talking to another girl’ while on his stag

Stacey Solomon has reacted to photos of her fiancé Joe Swash “talking to another girl” while on his stag.

The Loose Women panellist’s husband-to-be was papped attending a boozy pool party at celebrity hotspot Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza on Friday.

EastEnders star Dean Gaffney, comedian Rob Becket and ex-TOWIE star Ricky Rayment were among the famous faces at Joe’s stag.

After photos of Joe chatting to a woman at his stag were published, Stacey took to her Instagram Stories to thank her followers for checking up on her.

She said: “So many of you messaging me really sweet messages saying ‘I hope you’re okay, don’t worry about the papers.”

“Well, I’ve got to admit. Probably the best headline I’ve ever seen, ‘ Joe Swash caught talking to another girl.’ I’d be more upset if it said ‘Joe Swash caught ignoring everyone who talked to him’.”

Stacey also shared screenshots of her on FaceTime to Joe while he was away, and wrote: “Hope you’re having the best time, with your best friends going out until silly o clock in the morning and sleeping until the afternoon…”

“You deserve it. The best dad ever who rarely gets the chance to ever do this because we are raising a family. Go for your life bubs. I love you. Can’t wait to marry you.”

“P.S. Look after dad,” she added.

It comes after Stacey admitted she was nervous her partner would do something “silly” while on his stag.

She told her followers last week: “Joe went really early this morning and I’ve just been on edge ever since.”

“I know he’s not silly but I worry about random people around him. You know when you think ‘please don’t do anything silly.’”

Stacey’s dad David was invited on Joe’s stag do, but the 32-year-old admitted that made her even more nervous.

“My dad’s a liability,” she confessed. “All of you are like ‘oh don’t worry your dad will look after him.’ He’s the biggest liability of them all. I’m so nervous!”

Stacey and Joe will tie the knot at their home, which they call Pickle Cottage, in Essex at the end of July.

The couple first started dating in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.