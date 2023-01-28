Stacey Solomon ‘lands hosting gig on new TV series’ made by THIS Hollywood actress

Stacey Solomon has landed a hosting gig on a new TV series made by a major Hollywood actress.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to the small screen, having launched her career through The X Factor and going on to be crowned Queen of the Jungle in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2010.

In 2021, the Loose Women panelist began fronting her own BBC series titled Sort Your Life Out – in which she helps families transform their homes through decluttering, re-organising and upcycling.

According to The UK Sun, Stacey has now been poached by Reese Witherspoon’s production company, Hell Sunshine, to star in Bricking It – which will be its first UK series.

A TV insider told the publication: “This is huge news for Stacey and proof of her growing status in the TV world.”

“To be on Reese’s radar is mightily impressive and her company was adamant they wanted Stacey to front the new show.”

“This could lead to even bigger jobs across the pond if she impresses, so Stacey is chuffed to be on board.”

Bricking It will see Stacey help families who have been let down by builders by showing them cost-effective ways to complete the task themselves.

Speaking about fronting the new series, the Loose Women panelist said: “From an early age, my dad taught me DIY and the importance of fixing things yourself where you can.”

“I still find it so satisfying to build or repair around the house and it saves loads of money. I am beyond excited to work with Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine on their first ever UK project.”

“They are all about empowering women, and what could be more empowering than a power tool. It’s a dream come true to share my DIY hacks with everyone at home.”