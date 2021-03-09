Stacey Solomon lands her own TV show

The 31-year-old's BBC show will debut later this year

Stacey Solomon has landed her own TV show.

The Loose Women star will host a new home improvement show called ‘Sort Your Life Out’, where she will help six families to declutter their homes.

With the help of home improvement gurus Dilly Carter, Iwan Carrington and Robert Bent, the participants will then be encouraged to donate, sell or recycle their clutter.

Speaking to Digital Spy about the new BBC show, Stacey explained: “There’s always that one room or cupboard I can’t face sorting out at home but once I’ve done it, there’s nothing more satisfying.”

“One cupboard at a time, we’ll be helping families declutter their homes and get organised in a way that works for them.”

“I’ll be sharing my ultimate tidying and upcycling tips, from Lazy Susans to tension rods, there’ll be lots of great ideas to give viewers the confidence to finally tackle that cupboard.”

The news comes after Stacey released her ‘Tap To Tidy’ book, about “organising, crafting and creating happiness in a messy world”.

