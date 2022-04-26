Stacey Solomon in tears as she gives fans a glimpse of her wedding dress

Stacey Solomon has said yes to the dress.

The Loose Women panellist, who is preparing to marry her fiancé Joe Swash this summer, took to Instagram on Monday evening to share a glimpse of her wedding dress with her followers.

Alongside a mirror pic and a sweet snap with her sister, Stacey wrote: “Today I Choose My Wedding Dress,” the 32-year-old told her fans. “And I never want to forget this feeling…”

She continued: “I’ve been putting it off I think because the more I got excited about it the more silly I felt for some reason… I started feeling really conscious about not being, well I don’t know! I wouldn’t have done life any other way EVER.”

“I’m so grateful for how it turned out and I genuinely believe everything happens for a reason. But I suppose sometimes those old fashioned narratives make you feel that way don’t they?”

“I decided to try my dresses on, at home with just me not making a ‘thing’ of it. But it turns out it felt like the hugest ‘thing’ ever. My sister dropped the kids back from school and popped up and we both ended up emotional messes!”

“I loved every single second of today, trying them on, imagining seeing Joe for the first time, feeling the veil on my shoulders & seeing the glitter sparkle as I moved around. None of these are THE dress but I took this picture to remember how excited I felt today.”

“And no matter who, how or what way around you do it, it’s the most special moment ever,” Stacey added.

Stacey and Joe first started dating in 2015 and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

The couple were planning to wed last July but after Stacey fell pregnant with their second child, they decided to push back their wedding to this summer.

Joe and Stacey welcomed their daughter Rose on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4th last year, and the couple are also parents to a son named Rex – who was born on May 23, 2019.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.