Stacey Solomon in tears after receiving special gift from businesses she helped during lockdown

The mum-of-three has been promoting local businesses on social media over the past few months

Stacey Solomon in tears after receiving special gift from businesses she helped...

Stacey Solomon burst into tears after receiving a special gift from small businesses she helped out during lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old shared videos of a scrapbook filled with thank you notes – written by companies she promoted on social media over the past few months.

Stacey wrote: “This morning’s montage is going to be a bit of a different one today because I received something yesterday & haven’t stopped crying since. Honestly it’s really made me think about so many things…”

“It’s a book full of letters and messages from small businesses I’ve tagged. There’s nothing I feel more proud of right now and it makes me sob every time I read it.”

“Some of the businesses have opened warehouses but most importantly been able to support their families through lock down, when they didn’t think they could,” she wrote.

“This is you guys, the support and love from you has done this!”

“I don’t know how I’ve ended up with this incredible community but I’m forever grateful & will never stop using it for the important things. We rise by lifting others ALWAYS.”

Filming herself in tears, Stacey wrote: “And now I need to stop reading this book. I know there’s so many business that are struggling that I haven’t got round to mentioning or discovering so I’ll keep sharing as many as I can…”