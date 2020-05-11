Stacey Solomon hits back at trolls who criticised her teeth in the best way

Stacey Solomon hits back at trolls who criticised her teeth in the...

Stacey Solomon has defiantly hit back at trolls who criticised her teeth.

The 30-year-old revealed on Instagram that a critique has been sending horrible messages about her teeth on Twitter.

Stacey shared the screenshots of the nasty comments to her 3.3 million followers.

“Casually went on twitter and the Susan’s are out in full force,” she wrote on the post.

However, Stacey certainly didn’t let the comments get to her as she posted a series of humorous clips of herself smiling.

The former X-Factor contestant then uploaded a powerful message on the social media platform alongside a photo of her, her boyfriend Joe Swash and her son Rex smiling.

“Never let the world change your smile. Instead, use your smile to change the world,” she started the post.

The mother-of-three proceeded to thank her followers for all of their kind messages and their support.

“Thank you to each and every one of you for always being so bloody lovely. So kind and supportive. For sending messages that build people up and make them feel like they have THE best group of friends EVER,” she penned.

“You are angels and you have no idea what difference you make to someone who sometimes need to hear your kind words.”

Stacey urged her followers to not let the haters “take your smile away.”

“There will always be someone out there trying to bring you down. Don’t give them the power to take your smile away,” she advised.

“The only keeper of your happiness is you. So keep it far away from harm,” she added.

The news came after Stacey was “weirded out” that people thought her and Joe Swash were siblings.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker chat about the effect of false rumours on WhatsApp, after Doireann Garrihy opened up about her own experience.

And with the cancellation of Love Island, Ali and Kendra talk about what’s next for the show. Plus the girls discuss the closing down of Bewleys and the huge criticism property developer Johnny Ronan has received.

All episodes are available on iTunes and Spotify: