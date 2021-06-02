Stacey Solomon hits back at troll who called her interior design ‘cheap and tacky’

The Loose Women panelist is currently renovating her new home 'Pickle Cottage'

Stacey Solomon has hit back at a troll who called her interior design “cheap and tacky”.

The Loose Women panelist moved into a £1.2million house in Essex, named Pickle Cottage, in April with her fiancé Joe Swash and their children.

The 31-year-old has been renovating the stunning property and sharing the before-and-after results with her 4.4million Instagram followers.

The former X Factor star took to her Stories to share her newly designed conservatory, which was painted painted and featured lavender on the walls.

Stacey then shared a screenshot of a message she had received about the room, which read: “That looks so cheap and tacky Stacey, stop with all the crap.”

Stacey wrote: “Don’t hold back Wilma, tell me how you really feel! I love it, I love the purple and the fake flowers and the smudged paint.”

“Do what makes you happy! Don’t worry about what anyone else thinks! If you love it go for it… Love ya Wilma, always bringing the happy vibes.”

She added: “The best thing about you, is that you’re you. Nobody else. So don’t question yourself. If it makes you smiles and doesn’t hurt anyone, do it to your heart’s content. You absolutely deserve nothing less than happiness. Love you all to the moon and back.”

“Keep your head up and your toes held high. Toes up Wilma.”