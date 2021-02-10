Stacey Solomon hits back after being criticised for letting son play in the snow without gloves

Stacey Solomon hits back after being criticised for letting son play in...

Stacey Solomon has hit back after she was criticised for letting her son Rex play in the snow without gloves.

The Loose Women star is mum to 19-month-old Rex who she shares with her fiancée Joe Swash, as well as Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 31-year-old clapped back after receiving a message about her son Rex playing in the snow.

The message read: “Why is your child not wearing gloves!! His hands look freezing!!!!!!!!!”

Stacey responded with a “message to the glove police”, explaining the challenge of getting her toddler to keep his gloves on.

“If I could get Rex to keep his gloves, hat and coat on I would. Believe me. But he is a toddler!” she explained.

“Anyone out there with one knows that they start off wearing it all and as the walk goes on they rip their hat off a thousand times, drop their gloves in the snow, and tread on them until they’re soaking wet and no longer any use and they moan the whole time to take their coat off.”

“And then after all of that they cry when their hands get cold. Anyone out there keeping all items of clothing of winter wear on their toddlers all day is my hero. I salute you.”

The news comes after Stacey shut down rumours she was secretly performing on The Masked Singer as the Sausage.

The mystery singer has given many clues that led viewers to believe Stacey is behind the mask, including references to her native Essex.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former X Factor contestant revealed that even her fiancé Joe Swash was convinced she’s behind the Sausage costume.

“Joe is actually not talking to me because he thinks I’m the Sausage on the Masked Singer and I just haven’t told him,” she said.

Joe explained: “The Sausage said she likes to relax in the camper van. We’ve got a camper van so that’s a massive clue.”

Stacey asked: “Why would I not tell you of all people? Why would I need to hide it from you?”

“F***ing contract,” her husband-to-be replied.

Stacey then shut down the rumours, insisting: “I’m not the sausage, I promise.”