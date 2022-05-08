Stacey Solomon heads to 2022 BAFTA TV Awards with ‘best friend’ Joe Swash: ‘So nervous and proud’

Stacey Solomon is on route to the 2022 BAFTA TV Awards in London.

The Loose Women panelist, whose show Sort Your Life Out is nominated for Best Features, is attending the star-studded awards show with her fiancé Joe Swash.

Stacey took to Instagram ahead of the red carpet to share snaps of her stunning awards show attire, and wrote: “Here we go…😬😭 Off to the Baftas with my best friend. Couldn’t do any of it without you 🖤”

“Never felt so nervous & proud…🖤 No matter what I’m so grateful to even have been nominated. Never ever ever did I think I’d be saying that. 🥲,” the former X Factor star admitted.

“Thank you all for your constant kindness and support 🥺 To the moon and back 🖤 Happy Sunday everyone. Lots of love from your bafta nominated neat freak 😂🙏🏼”

