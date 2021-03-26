The 32-year-old can't believe how far she's come since she was a single mum

Stacey Solomon gets emotional as she discusses moving into her ‘forever home’

Stacey Solomon got emotional on Loose Women on Friday, as she discussed moving into her “forever home”.

The former X Factor star moved into a £1.2million house in Essex last week, with her fiancé Joe Swash and their children.

Speaking to her fellow panellists, Stacey held back tears as she discussed how far she’s come since she had her eldest son Zachary when she was 17-years-old.

Stacey said: “We always thought we’d love to move away from London and find somewhere we could afford that had more greenery.”

“A house came up and it cost the same as our house to sell, and we thought should we go for it, and things just happened really quickly and fell into place.”

“And we actually sort of rushed in there, because we exchanged super quick.”

“We all feel like we’re in an Airbnb, and someone is going to come in and say you have to check out tomorrow!”

Stacey continued: “It’s funny I was saying earlier, at 17 I was pushing Zack in a pram thinking ‘oh my god my life is over’, and even people would say that, ‘you’ll never go back to college, good luck, what have you done?'”

“And then for us, especially with Zack, and not because I love him more than the other kids, we’ve just had a very different life experience together.”

“We were in the garden the other day and he’s literally saying what I’m thinking, ‘I can’t believe we’re here’, and I’m like ‘me either Zack, what the hell, how did this happen?’ It’s been a real surreal couple of days.”