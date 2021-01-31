Stacey Solomon finally addresses rumours she’s Sausage on The Masked Singer

Viewers are convinced she's behind the costume

Stacey Solomon has finally addressed rumours she’s Sausage on The Masked Singer.

The wacky reality show follows a group of masked celebrities, as they battle it out on stage with their singing talents.

At the end of each episode, one celebrity’s identity is revealed as they are unmasked on stage in a wild guessing game, with many viewers convinced Stacey is competing on the popular show.

The 31-year-old is no stranger to singing competitions, after rising to fame following her 2009 appearance on The X Factor.

The mystery singer has given many clues that led viewers to believe Stacey is behind the mask, including references to her native Essex.

The Sausage has also made reference to a famous Louis Walsh quote from his X Factor judging days, saying: “Someone once said I look like a popstar, I sound like a popstar and I am a popstar.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Stacey revealed that even her fiancé Joe Swash is convinced she’s behind the Sausage costume.

“Joe is actually not talking to me because he thinks I’m the Sausage on the Masked Singer and I just haven’t told him,” she said.

Joe explained: “The Sausage said she likes to relax in the camper van. We’ve got a camper van so that’s a massive clue.”

Stacey asked: “Why would I not tell you of all people? Why would I need to hide it from you?”

“F***ing contract,” her husband-to-be replied.

Stacey then shut down the rumours, insisting: “I’m not the sausage, I promise.”

Sheridan Smith has also a popular guess among viewers as to who is behind the costume.

Saturday night’s show saw two celebrities being unmasked, with the identities of Viking and Blob being revealed.

Lenny Henry was behind the Blob costume, while lead singer of a-ha Morten Harket was disguised as the Viking.

The Masked Singer UK continues on Saturday, February 6 at 7pm on Virgin Media One.