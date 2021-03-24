Stacey Solomon fears looking like a ‘massive show off’ as she shares photos of new home

The Loose Women star recently moved to a larger house in the countryside

Stacey Solomon fears looking like a ‘massive show off’ as she shares...

Stacey Solomon has admitted she’s worried about looking like a “massive show off”, as she shares photos and videos of her new home.

The 31-year-old moved into her “forever home” with Joe Swash and their children over the weekend, which they’ve already called ‘Pickle Cottage’.

Since moving in, Stacey has been sharing glimpses on their new house on Instagram, but the Loose Women star is worried her posts might make some followers feel “rubbish”.

Sharing a photo of her sons playing in the conservatory, Stacey wrote: “I’ll stop bombarding you I promise.”

“Don’t want to look like I’m a massive show off or make anyone feel rubbish or anything… I’m just sooo excited.”

Earlier in the day, the mum-of-three posted photos and videos of her new bedroom and garden.

The Loose Women star ended her tour by saying: “Laying in bed staring out of the window. Feeling so lucky and grateful. I honestly feel like i’m on holiday and i’m going to have to check out soon.”

“Thank you for all your messages, support, kindness and well wishes for me and the boys in our new home…”

“You’ll never know just how much that means to us and how it just fills my heart with so much joy.”

“P.S i’ll keep bombarding you tomorrow.. and I can’t wait to show you the other bits,” she added.