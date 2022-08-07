Stacey Solomon fans are all saying the same thing as she shares new wedding day snaps

Stacey Solomon has shared stunning new photos from her wedding to Joe Swash.

The couple tied the knot in the garden of their home in Essex on July 24, surrounded by close friends and family.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday afternoon, the Loose Women star posted a series of snaps of her with her bridesmaids.

She captioned the post: “🤍 Our Bridesmaids 🤍 So grateful to be surrounded by the most incredible women we could ever wish for 🥲 Love you all to the moon and back. Thank you for being there always & forever.”

“Excuse the spam but Im enjoying dragging this bubble out for as long as possible 😂 Every time we get snippets from the day it just brings those moments back and it’s the best feeling ever 🥲 Happy Sunday Everyone 🖤”

Fans took to the comment section to ask Stacey to continue with the wedding photo spam, as they noted how stunning she looked on her big day.

One wrote: “We LOVE the spam 😍😍😍 So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️”, and a second penned: “You all look beautiful 😍😍 loving seeing all these wedding photos ❤️❤️”

Others commented on how gorgeous the bridesmaids dresses are, with one writing: “Those bridemaids dresses are beautiful ❤️”

Another penned: “Love the dresses all so pretty and unique ❤️”, and someone else commented: “You all look so beautiful and their dresses are such a beautiful colour 😍❤️”

Joe and Stacey first started dating back in 2015, and got engaged on Christmas Eve 2020.

They were originally supposed to wed last July, but they decided to push back their wedding to this summer after Stacey became pregnant with their second child.

The newlyweds are parents to a son named Rex, who was born on May 23, 2019, and a daughter named Rose – who was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.