Stacey Solomon confirms she will marry Joe Swash at their stunning new home

Stacey Solomon has confirmed she will marry Joe Swash at their stunning new home.

The couple got engaged on Christmas Eve last year, and are hoping to tie the knot this summer.

Despite booking a wedding venue back in February, Stacey recently revealed the couple have had a change of heart since moving into ‘Pickle Cottage’, and the pair will now tie the knot at their home in Essex.

Sharing the news via her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women panelist wrote: “So after lots of thinking, wondering, phone calls and then crazy rearranging we were so excited to hear tonight that we can definitely have our wedding ceremony at home.”

“We are thinking of walking down woodland walk for our vowels and then a reception in this old barn. I honestly can not wait to hear your advise, your wedding stories and share this whole adventure with you,” she added.

Stacey and Joe moved into their £1.2million house last month, and the former X Factor star has been sharing her home renovations with her 4.3million Instagram followers – as well as showing off the incredible garden of the home.

The 31-year-old announced her engagement to the former EastEnders star on Christmas Eve, after he proposed during a romantic walk through their local woods.

The couple share one son, named Rex, while Stacey has two other children, Zachary and Leighton, from different relationships.

Joe is also the father of Harry, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.

