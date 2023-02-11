Stacey Solomon announces the birth of her fifth child

Stacey Solomon has announced the birth of her fifth child.

The Loose Women star shared the exciting news via Instagram, writing: “She’s Here 🤍🥲😭 Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever.”

“You literally flew into our world 😂… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over. We can’t believe your here 🥹.”

Stacey continued: “Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family 🥹.”

This is Stacey’s third child with her husband Joe Swash.

The couple, who tied the knot at their home Pickle Cottage last July, already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.